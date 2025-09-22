Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, met with Daniel Calderon, Founder of Alcazar Energy, to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation in the renewable energy sector and review the company’s future plans in the Egyptian market.

El-Khatib stressed that the Egyptian government has enacted a series of legislative and procedural reforms to enhance the investment climate and attract foreign capital. He explained that these measures fall within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030, which prioritises increasing private sector participation in infrastructure and clean energy projects.

The Minister underlined that the energy sector remains a top national priority, as Egypt aims to expand electricity generation from renewable sources such as solar and wind to ensure energy security and meet rising demand driven by rapid economic growth.

He noted that cooperation with international companies like Alcazar Energy supports the transfer of knowledge and the localisation of advanced technologies in the sector. Egypt’s competitive cost and pricing structures, he added, further strengthen the country’s position as an attractive hub for renewable energy investment.

El-Khatib affirmed the government’s full commitment to facilitating new investments by providing the necessary support and incentives. He highlighted that the talks covered joint investment opportunities in clean energy as well as mechanisms for cooperation in green finance.

For his part, Calderon expressed appreciation for the warm reception he received in Egypt and described the country as a promising market with unique advantages, including its strategic geographic location and abundant natural resources. He stressed that these factors position Egypt as a regional hub for renewable energy.

Calderon confirmed Alcazar Energy’s interest in expanding its footprint in Egypt by launching new renewable energy projects that align with the country’s sustainability and green economy goals. He added that cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade will open the door to innovative solutions for the energy sector and reinforce Egypt’s transition toward a more sustainable future.

