UAE-based Al Dobowi Industrial Rubber Services and Germany-based REMA TIP TOP have formed a joint venture that will leverage more than 180 years of combined experience in industrial services and rubber manufacturing. The new joint venture will operate under the brand name REMA TIP TOP Middle East.

Through the joint venture, customers and clients will benefit from the best-in-class industrial solutions and services driven by state-of-the-art technologies, regional representation, further diversification of expertise and a broad range of engineering capabilities.

“We are very excited about bringing our two companies together to create a strong regional brand,” said Michael Labbé, executive director of REMA TIP TOP. “The potential arising from the REMA TIP TOP brand is overwhelming and this partnership will open up many new opportunities for our JV,” he added.

REMA TIP TOP Middle East aspires to become a leading engineering and service provider in the MENA region with local operations in Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, Abu Dhabi, Sohar (Oman) and Doha (Qatar), providing full supply of equipment and components, design and process engineering, steel fabrication, rubber manufacturing, turnkey installation, fully integrated and condition-based maintenance, and executing industrial services.

“We are very excited to align with a reputable and like-minded company,” said Rohit Raina, CEO of Al Dobowi Group. “Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, on being a company that provides leading industrial services and solutions by delivering excellent customer experiences. We are now looking forward to bringing this to a regional scale.” REMA TIP TOP´s mission is to help businesses grow and provide their customers with superior value and experiences, a company statement said, also adding that REMA TIP TOP is committed to delivering better deals and better experiences for their customers.

