AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing solutions for energy sector, has entered a strategic collaboration agreement with Gulf Energy Information (Gulf) to enhance the development of ENERGYai by integrating Gulf’s vast energy sector data assets with AIQ’s advanced AI capabilities.

ENERGYai is a first-of-its-kind agentic AI solution for the energy sector, developed in partnership with Adnoc and in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft.

In March 2025, AIQ announced a landmark $340 million contract with Adnoc to deploy ENERGYai and associated AI solutions across Adnoc’s upstream value chain.

The collaboration with Gulf will bolster ENERGYai’s AI-powered agents and large language model (LLM) with deep industry insights, with Gulf providing AIQ with exclusive access to its proprietary datasets, and industry-leading documents.

This will ensure ENERGYai is trained on the most relevant and high-quality information available, enhancing the solution’s ability to interpret complex energy sector challenges, optimise workflows, and generate actionable intelligence.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ said, “ENERGYai is designed to revolutionise how AI supports decision-making and automation across Adnoc’s value chain. The reliability and impact of our models is directly related to the nature and quality of the data we train them on, and with Gulf’s extensive project and industry intelligence, we are set to further reinforce ENERGYai’s capabilities.”

John Royall, President & CEO of Gulf Energy Information said, “By combining AIQ’s AI expertise with Gulf’s trusted energy sector data, we are shaping a smarter, more informed AI ecosystem. This partnership reflects a shared vision to leverage AI for more efficient decision-making, greater sustainability, and enhanced operational intelligence in the energy industry.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).