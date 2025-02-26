Egypt - ADNOC Distribution, the UAE-based fuel and retail company, explores entry into Egypt’s electric vehicle (EV) charging market and is in the process of securing the necessary licences, according to CEO Bader Al Lamki.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to open its first integrated service station in New Cairo, which will be its largest in Egypt. Additionally, ADNOC Distribution is assessing opportunities to establish new fuel stations in the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast, Al Lamki stated.

Expanding beyond traditional fuel distribution, ADNOC Distribution is also looking to grow its aviation fuel supply operations in Egypt, where it currently operates at Cairo and Marsa Alam airports.

Investment and Growth Plans

Al Lamki highlighted the company’s commitment to investing between $250m and $300m across various markets this year, with a goal of establishing 40 to 50 new service stations. ADNOC Distribution began manufacturing lubricants in Egypt at the end of 2024 and aims to further expand into African markets in the near future.

The company is also ramping up its EV charging network, increasing from approximately 100 charging points in the UAE last year. Over the next four years, ADNOC Distribution has allocated around $1 billion for investments in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with an annual budget of $250m. This includes the establishment of 40 to 50 fuel stations across the three countries this year.

Currently, ADNOC Distribution operates fewer than 900 fuel stations across Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. However, the company plans to increase this number to 1,000 by 2028 while adding over 500 EV charging points.

Strengthening Presence in Egypt

ADNOC Distribution entered the Egyptian market two years ago by acquiring a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt. This joint venture manages more than 240 fuel stations across the country and operates in wholesale fuel sales, aviation fuel, and lubricant blending.

The company recently announced plans to open its first ADNOC-branded service station in Egypt this year, located in New Cairo. The station will offer fuel supply, retail services, and car care, along with an expanded ADNOC Oasis convenience store. It will be the largest service station in terms of offerings compared to the existing 11 ADNOC Distribution stations in Egypt.

Al Lamki emphasized that TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt has started blending ADNOC Voyager lubricants locally for both domestic distribution and export, reinforcing Egypt’s role as a regional manufacturing hub. ADNOC Distribution began lubricant production in Egypt in late 2024 through two new production lines at its joint venture plant with Total. The company aims to meet local demand and commence exports after 2025, prioritizing neighbouring markets.

Future Expansion Strategy

Looking ahead, ADNOC Distribution is exploring expansion opportunities in several African and East Asian countries. While Al Lamki did not specify particular nations, he underscored the company’s substantial investment capacity, stating that ADNOC Distribution is prepared to pursue acquisitions where viable opportunities exist.

Additionally, the company is aggressively growing its EV charging infrastructure in the UAE, with plans to add 100 new fast-charging points this year.

With a strong commitment to expansion, ADNOC Distribution is positioning itself as a key player in Egypt’s fuel and EV charging markets while leveraging the country as a hub for lubricant manufacturing and exports.

