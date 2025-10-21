UAE - Terra Tech, a startup specialising in battery-swapping stations, has launched its first electric motorbike station in Abu Dhabi, with Adnoc Distribution serving as a strategic enabler to advance the UAE’s sustainable mobility infrastructure.

The expansion represents a key step in Terra Tech’s expansion into the capital and highlights the important role of Adnoc Distribution’s nationwide infrastructure in enabling sustainable mobility solutions.

Positioned within one of Adnoc’s flagship service stations, the battery-swapping facility is the first of its kind in the capital and will serve the growing community of last-mile delivery riders operating battery-powered electric motorbikes across Abu Dhabi.

Riders will now be able to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in seconds, reducing downtime, cutting emissions, and supporting the transition away from conventional fuel-powered mobility.

“Expanding into Abu Dhabi is a pivotal step in Terra Tech’s journey to build future-ready electric mobility infrastructure across the UAE,” said Husam Zammar, Founder of Terra Tech “Adnoc Distribution’s extensive service station footprint provides us with a powerful platform to reach riders where they are and accelerate the adoption of clean mobility in the capital.”

