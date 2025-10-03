ABU DHABI - ADNOC Distribution reported significant growth in non-fuel retail activities during the first half of 2025, with the number of its retail stores rising to 379 compared to 365 in the same period last year.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that non-fuel transactions increased by 10.4 percent to reach 26 million, up from 23.5 million in the first half of 2024, adding that the conversion rate in stores reached 26.3 percent, reflecting improved customer experience and operational efficiency.

He noted that the company is currently working on equipping more than 50 service stations with solar energy in 2025, as part of its commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and adopting sustainable solutions that support its environmental goals.

Al Lamki explained that ADNOC Distribution serves more than 650,000 customers daily through a network of over 520 stores across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, underlining its expanding regional presence and ability to meet customer needs in diverse markets.

Regarding the relaunch of the Oasis by ADNOC brand identity, Al Lamki said the step represents a strategic transformation that goes beyond a name or logo change. It reinforces the company’s position as a leading local destination for coffee and on-the-go shopping and supports its five-year strategy (2024–2028), which aims to double growth in non-fuel transactions and reduce reliance on conventional fuel revenues.

He added that ADNOC Distribution is gradually transforming into a retail company powered by artificial intelligence, through more than 20 active initiatives designed to optimise store distribution, personalise products and enhance customer experience with highly targeted offers. He highlighted that 90 percent of the public expressed positive engagement with the new Oasis by ADNOC brand identity.

The new identity is being rolled out across 379 stores, including more than 250 outlets serving barista-prepared coffee, alongside expanded car services, integrated service centres and partnerships with leading quick-service restaurants, positioning the company as a premier daily destination.

Al Lamki also stated that the company achieved growth exceeding 15 percent in total non-fuel profits, driven by higher transaction volumes, improved conversion rates in retail stores, enhanced car wash services, and new initiatives in property management.

He noted that the first-half results of 2025 reflected outstanding performance, with overall profit rising by 14.9 percent and transactions increasing by 10.4 percent, while operations in the UAE alone grew by 11 percent daily. He stressed that these results demonstrate the success of ADNOC Distribution in building a sustainable, high-margin growth engine that boosts long-term shareholder value.