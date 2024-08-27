ADNOC announced today the deployment of an industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled process optimisation technology. Neuron 5, developed by ADNOC, has been initially deployed at ADNOC Onshore’s Northeast Bab (NEB) field and ADNOC Gas’s Taweelah gas compression plant, across hundreds of pieces of equipment.

The innovative solution autonomously monitors the performance of critical equipment, enabling process optimisation and preventative maintenance, reducing operational downtime, boosting efficiency and reducing the need for time-consuming manual inspections. Neuron 5 uses advanced AI models and deep learning algorithms to predict maintenance needs and monitor equipment performance by interpreting data such as pressure, temperature and vibration, received from sensors on critical equipment.

Following the successful initial deployment, Neuron 5 will now be rolled out in all ADNOC facilities across thousands of critical pieces of equipment essential for production, including compressors, valves and generators.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said, “ADNOC is placing AI at the heart of its operations and leveraging industry-leading advanced technologies to help responsibly meet the world’s growing energy demand. The development and deployment of Neuron 5 across our upstream and downstream facilities demonstrate this strategy in action and highlight our continued progress towards our vision to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.”

ADNOC Gas has initially deployed Neuron 5 at the Taweelah plant, supporting its efforts to provide a reliable, uninterrupted gas supply to major industries in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates.

The pilot phase of Neuron 5 indicated that the technology has the potential to cut the number of unplanned shutdowns by 50 percent and enhance planned maintenance intervals across operations by 20 percent, while freeing ADNOC operators for more productive activities.

Neuron 5 was developed by ADNOC’s Thamama Excellence Centre, AIQ and AVEVA.