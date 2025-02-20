Acwa Power Company has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement worth SAR13.4 billion ($3.5 billion) with Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for large-scale combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plant located in the Eastern province.

Once operational, the Qurayyah IPP Expansion project will boast a 3,010 MW capacity along with readiness to build Carbon Capture Units (CCUs), said Acwa Power in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Acwa Power holds an effective shareholding of 40% in the project, it stated.

The scope of work involves development, finance and construction as well as ownership and operation of a natural gas-sourced CCGT power plant.

As per the deal, Acwa Power will also be responsible for setting up a 380kV electrical substation and implementing it on a develop, finance, build and transfer model, said the statement.

The agreement with the principal buyer SPPC is for a 25-year period and starts from the plant’s expected project commercial operation date, it added.

In another development, Acwa Power sealed a PPA worth SAR8.6 billion ($2.3 billion) for a wind energy project in Egypt.

The 25-year PPA was inked with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), Acwa Power stated in its bourse filing.

The 2GW wind power generation plant in Hurghada will be implemented on a build, own and operate (BOO) model, it added.

