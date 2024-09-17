ABU DHABI - Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy (DoE), has announced that the department will soon issue a new unified water management strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2024, which began yesterday in Abu Dhabi, he explained that the strategy has been developed in cooperation with various stakeholders. The aim is to align the sector's current reality with future goals, enhancing the utilisation of available water resources.

He noted that the strategy integrates all stages of the water cycle, from production and delivery to consumption, while monitoring the value added by water, analysing water loss rates, and identifying the best methods for optimising usage and promoting conservation.

Al Marar further stated that the strategy seeks to align sector-level goals, increase data transparency, stimulate the launch of initiatives, and define strategic measures to support national strategies and improve outcomes.

He further highlighted the DoE's commitment to issuing new policies and regulations that promote the sustainability of Abu Dhabi's water and electricity sectors. These measures will improve service quality, lower costs, and reduce environmental impact, ultimately driving sustainable development and economic growth.

Abu Dhabi's water and electricity production is already aligned with global best practices and offers affordable rates to consumers. However, Al Marar stressed the importance of continued rationalisation and optimal use of these vital resources.