ABU DHABI - The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help protect the environment in the emirate.

As part of the MoU, the two organisations will work together to enforce legislation to conserve and raise awareness of the environment, and work towards adopting sustainability practices in line with the UAE’s Year of Sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police; and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, in the presence of several officials from both parties.

Al Sharifi stressed the importance in enhancing cooperation and partnerships with various government agencies and coordinating closely to achieve strategic goals and joint future aspirations.

He explained that the MoU enhances the joint work and outlines the main features of the most important requirements and developments that contribute to improving environmental protection and preservation which can help achieve sustainability by adhering to environmental laws and regulations.

Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri said, “This MoU aims to enhance the cooperation between the EAD and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and activate joint environmental initiatives to help achieve environmental security and prosperity for the community, in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government."

She expressed EAD’s pride in this partnership, which emphasises the important role played by the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police in the field of environmental protection, and the implementation of environmental laws and regulations.

As part of the partnership, The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and EAD will establish a mechanism to control legal violations, take measures that fall within their jurisdiction, benefit from the expertise of the two parties and develop capabilities in the field of environmental protection.

A joint platform will be established between the two parties to address key environmental challenges and activate control to protect and preserve the environment. There is a plan to raise public awareness about environmental laws and their violations through awareness campaigns. The application of functioning and developing smart monitoring systems will also be adopted. Furthermore, a comprehensive training plan for relevant authorities will be formulated to help ensure the best practices are followed.