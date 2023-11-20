Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said on Monday it has completed the first shipment of renewable ammonia.

The renewable ammonia was produced at the company’s facilities in Egypt using renewable hydrogen from its pilot Egypt Green Hydrogen electrolyser, the company said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The ammonia shipment carries ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certification.

The fertilizer company, a joint venture between state energy firm ADNOC and Dutch chemical producer OCI, said the shipment was sent to India's Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited (TFL) who will produce the soda ash for Unilever’s India business, Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

