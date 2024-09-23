Muscat – Ministry of Energy and Minerals launched the Majd Local Content Programme on Sunday aimed at increasing local content in the sultanate’s energy and minerals sectors. The initiative, which focuses on engaging local businesses and talent, saw 12 agreements worth more than US$172.5mn signed at its launch.

The event was attended by senior officials, including H E Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, and H E Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals. Representatives of major oil, gas, renewable energy and mining companies were also present, alongside key figures from the public and private sectors.

H E Saqri highlighted the government’s strategic push towards national industries and economic diversification. He informed that in 2023, 16% of the oil and gas sector’s spending was directed towards small and medium enterprises, reinforcing the importance of local businesses in driving growth.

One of the key messages at the launch was the focus on creating jobs for Omani youth. “We are committed to localising industries and nurturing national talent through the Majd Local Content Programme,” said H E Aufi.

He added that since its inception in 2013, the local content initiative in energy and minerals has contributed over US$33bn to Oman’s economy, created over 3,000 jobs and supported more than 100 industrial facilities.

The agreements signed during the launch cover various sectors, from construction to integrated drilling services. Nama Dhofar Services and Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG signed a deal to develop a water treatment plant, while Oxy Oman secured a contract with Jalmood National Company for drilling and development services.

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) inked agreements with local companies to supply gaskets and industrial fasteners. “These contracts demonstrate our commitment to promoting local manufacturing capabilities,” stated a PDO representative. In addition, Occidental Oman signed a significant deal for reinforced thermoplastic pipes with Duqm HongTong Piping, boosting local manufacturing capacity.

SMEs were supported through several agreements, including a contract between Daleel Petroleum and Al Nujum Professional Energy Services, which employs a fully local workforce. Nama Water Services partnered with Al Ansi Trading and Contracting Company for water network maintenance across several governorates.

In an effort to address employment, two agreements focused on training programmes were signed. PDO and BP Oman signed agreements with Oman Energy Association (OPAL) to equip Omani graduates with the skills required for the energy sector. More than 380 job opportunities are expected to be created through these programmes.

The Majd programme, part of Oman Vision 2040, aims to build sustainable human capital and boost local manufacturing, ultimately strengthening the sultanate’s economy by reducing reliance on imports and enhancing local industries.