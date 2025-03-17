Oman - Building on Oman’s efforts to deploy sufficient energy storage capacity to address grid intermittency challenges associated with the renewable energy transition, Oman’s authorities have identified approximately 10–11 sites suitable for pumped hydro storage around the country.

The revelation comes in a new Advisory Report published by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

Compiled by Oxford Business Group, the report outlines high-growth opportunities in key sectors, notably energy.

“Cutting-edge energy storage systems and intelligent grid technologies are currently under evaluation to optimise renewable energy integration,” the report said. “These advanced solutions aim to address intermittency challenges and enhance overall grid reliability, including energy storage.”

Energy storage is defined as the implementation of advanced infrastructure and storage solutions, including batteries and pumped hydro systems — solutions that are crucial for ensuring consistent energy supply.

“Current evaluations are focused on energy storage capabilities, with 10-11 Omani locations identified as potential sites for cost-effective pumped hydro storage facilities. These facilities are projected to provide up to 18 hours of energy storage capacity,” the report stated.

Billed as a sustainable and cost-competitive energy storage solution, pumped hydro storage typically involves two interconnected reservoirs with one built at a higher elevation than the other. In times of surplus renewable energy supply, water from the lower reservoir is pumped to the higher one. In times of energy demand, such as during night-time, the stored water is released back into the lower reservoir, generating hydroelectricity in the process.

Spearheading national efforts to evaluate Oman’s energy storage potential is Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP), the single buyer of power and water output in Oman. Nama has been formulating a strategic study aimed at achieving an ideal mix of energy resources to sustain the country’s energy requirements over the next 15 years. In conjunction with this initiative, titled ‘The Optimum Energy Mix and Storage Options Study’, technological options to support energy storage are being identified as well.

According to the latest MoCIIP report, the deployment of effective energy storage solutions is among a number of challenges that must be tackled to ensure Oman’s smooth energy transition. Other challenges that also need to be addressed are: Tackling renewable energy intermittency; Establishing and maintaining robust energy export markets; and Upgrading the existing grid. In effect, all four challenges represent opportunities for international investment and knowledge transfer, the report stresses.

Boding well for renewables and energy storage development is the North-South Interconnection Project, which seeks to integrate the country’s two main standalone grids — the Main Interconnection System (MIS) in the north and the Dhofar System in the south. Slated for completion by 2027, the unified grid will “enhance support for large-scale renewable projects and energy storage capabilities”, the report pointed out. “Additionally, the North-South Interconnect project aims to improve connectivity in remote areas, thereby facilitating the more efficient distribution of renewable power across the region,” it said.

However, the report emphasises that helping anchor Oman’s transition to a low-carbon energy future is its ambitious green hydrogen strategy. Articulating the scale of this ambition, the report stated: “Oman is strategically positioning itself to become a prominent global producer of green hydrogen, as projections indicate its potential to be highly competitive in this space. The Sultanate of Oman has established ambitious production targets: 1m tonnes annually by 2030, 3.75m tonnes by 2040 and 8.5m tonnes by 2050.

Notably, the 2050 target surpasses Europe’s current total hydrogen demand. In terms of energy equivalence, the 2040 goal would correspond to approximately 80 per cent of Oman’s current LNG exports, while the 2050 target would effectively double this figure,” it added.

