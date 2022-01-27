DUBAI - Emirates has signed a new agreement with Amadeus, extending their partnership to offer the travel trade community more flexibility, choice, and future capabilities.

From 1st February 2022, all trade partners on Amadeus will be able to access Emirates’ content free of surcharge.

The new agreement will also see Emirates’ NDC (new distribution capability) content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, with NDC content being made available to travel sellers over the course of 2022.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We are pleased to refresh our partnership with Amadeus. This is another step forward in our goal to empower our trade partners in delivering even better customer experiences. In today’s environment, and particularly as the industry rebuilds post pandemic, everyone in the travel services chain will benefit from flexible models of engagement, multiple means to access to dynamic rich content, and the ability to offer differentiated products and services."

Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus, said, "This renewal is another major milestone in our distribution strategy and our ongoing retailing journey. With this new agreement with Emirates, we start 2022 building on the momentum made over the years to support modern retailing and once more demonstrating our commitment to continue offering through the Amadeus Travel Platform more travel content globally and at scale."

Catering to a dynamic marketplace, Emirates aims to provide its trade partners with a choice of connection options and differentiated products and benefits across channels, including via its own NDC-enabled direct connect platform, Emirates Gateway.

