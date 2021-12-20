Cairo - Flex P. Films Egypt has inaugurated a new production line for manufacturing and exporting high barrier plastic films for the first time in the Middle East with total investments of $100 million.

The company, an arm of India-based packaging materials and solutions company UFlex, will benefit from the latest German technology to produce high barrier films for packaging, according to a press release on Monday.

The inauguration was attended by Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Jameh, during their visit to the investment zone of the Industrial Development Group in the 6th of October City.

Flex Films Egypt also seeks to lay the foundation stone for a chemical factory worth $30 million.

With total investments of $200 million, Flex Films Egypt is the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa that produces polymeric films.