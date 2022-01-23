Egypt - The value of Egyptian ready-made garment exports set an all-time high record during 2021.

They increased to $2.49 billion, up from $1.457 billion the previous year, amounting to a 41 percent increase.

The Ready-made Garments Export Council has attracted 23 new factories in 2021, with 11 facilities from small and medium factories re-attracted, the head of the council, Marie Lewis, revealed.

Lewis added that services provided by the council are being expanded, to include promotional and marketing services. It has prepared a number of initiatives to develop e-marketing tools for its exporters.

The council has also participated in four international and local exhibitions, and has provided 33 export opportunities. It also arranged 22 bilateral meetings between its exporters and buyers.

It organised 32 workshops and training programs to enhance the export capabilities and production efficiency of the council's exporters, she added.