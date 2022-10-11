Egypt - Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued a decree setting the sale price of natural gas supplied to the cement industry to $12 per million British thermal units (MBTU), Al-Arabiya News reported on October 10th.

The decree also set the price of natural gas supplied to the petrochemicals industry for the production of the ethane-propane mix to a minimum of $4.5 per MBTU.

On September 13th, Madbouly issued a decree increasing the minimum price of natural gas supplied to the producers of nitrogen fertilizers, who are set to pay $4.5 per MBTU.

