ArabFinance: Egypt plans to increase the electrical output to the North Coast by 50% as part of its plan to provide electrical nutrition for national projects and raise the capacities exported to Libya, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker announced.

Shaker added that the total load for the North Coast region is 1,185 MW. Projects with a capacity of 1,015 MW have been contracted, and 170 MW are expected to be added to raise the capacities exported to Libya.

He further noted that the estimated cost required to consolidate the North Coast region and increase the capacity exported to Libya amounts to EGP 4.3 billion.

The electrical output in Al-Alamein is about 205 MW, with 10 MW expected to be added. As for the Al-Ameed area, 5 MW will be added to its 206 MW. In terms of the the Hamra region, 182 MW will be added to its 174 MW-load.

Regarding the Fouka area, 90 MW will be added to its 18 MW and another 90 MW will be added to east Matrouhs 18 MW.

The 220-kV Hamra transformer station will also be expanded at a cost of EGP 371 million as well as the 500-kV Al-Alamein transformer station at a cost of EGP 630 million.

Additionally, the Al-Ameed transformer station will be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of EGP 394 million.

Shaker pointed out that the ministry is also seeking to expand the 500-kV east Matrouh transformer station at an estimated cost of EGP 872 million and the 500-kV Borg Al-Arab recreational transformer station at an estimated cost of EGP 2 billion.