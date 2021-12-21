Egypt’s Transport Ministry is in negotiations with five international financial institutions to help fund the construction of the planned Aswan-Toshka railway line, Al Mal reported.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and Islamic Development Bank are all reportedly in talks to fund the 280-kilo meter line.

Construction works of the project are expected to take between 24 and 36 months.

The Aswan-Toshka line is the first phase in a larger project that will establish a rail link between Egypt and Sudan, with a second phase planned to connect Toshka to the Sudanese border town of Wadi Halfa.

 

