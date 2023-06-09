UAE - Further contributing to student development, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will offer immersive learning experience by using virtual reality (VR).

The Emirati university signed a memorandum of understanding with Insead, one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, to improve the teaching and learning experience for students as well as contribute to the overall advancement of education.

The use of Insead XR’s VR will help students form stronger connections between topics and their corresponding environments. Utilising VR to immerse students in lessons or scenarios enhances their retention of information.

By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into the student learning experience, the university seeks to empower faculty members to deliver more impactful and engaging teaching methods.

On behalf of professor Silvia Serrano, vice-chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Dr Laurence Renault, deputy vice-chancellor of academic affairs at the university, inked the agreement with professor Peter Zemsky, deputy dean, dean of innovation of Insead, at the Insead Middle East Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Dr Renault said Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi recognises the importance of leveraging innovative technologies to enhance student engagement and enrich the learning experience.

“Through this partnership with Insead on this ground-breaking initiative, the university aims to integrate cutting-edge VR technology into its curriculum, creating an immersive and interactive educational environment for students that enhances the student experience and educational journey.”

Zemsky said Insead hoped to deliver a transformative education experience to faculty and students at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

“Insead is a proud member of the Alliance Sorbonne Universite. Together with the other nine members, we promote equal access to knowledge and develop shared programmes in teaching and research. The Insead-Sorbonne Universite Behavioural Lab, since its inauguration in Paris in 2002, has been offering world-class facilities and support to conduct behavioural research.”

