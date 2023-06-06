AL AIN - The UAE University (UAEU) has achieved a new leap in the global rankings by being recognised in 10 Sustainable Development Goals according to THE Impact Rankings for 2023 while securing a global impact ranking within the range 301-400.

The university was ranked for the first time in 10 of the 17 SDGs, including the 1st SDG: No Poverty, the 2nd SDG: Zero Hunger, the 3rd SDG: Good Health and Well-being, the 4th SDG: Quality Education, the 5th SDG: Gender Equality, the 6th SDG: Clean Water and Sanitation, the 7th SDG: Affordable and Clean Energy, the 8th SDG: Decent Work and Economic Growth, the 10th SDG: Reduced Inequalities, and the 17th SDG: Partnerships for the Goals.

The university was ranked among the top 50 universities in the world in the 4th SDG on Quality Education.

The UAEU also secured a global ranking between 101-200 in the 6th SDG of Clean Water and Sanitation, the 7th SDG of Affordable and Clean Energy, and the 10th SDG of Reduced Inequalities.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research and Chairman of the UAE University International Ranking Committee, highlighted that the outcomes of the impact ranking demonstrate the university's ongoing commitment to advancing the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals. These achievements underscore the university's prominent position as a key contributor in addressing sustainable development challenges through strategic initiatives, particularly in scientific research.

Notably, the university has published around 4,400 research papers aligned with the SDGs between 2017 and 2023, showcasing its dedication to finding scientific and innovative solutions.

The UAEU is determined to strengthen its global position through its future-oriented strategies by pursuing initiatives that drive significant qualitative leaps in global rankings.

Prof. Murad emphasised that this improvement in the impact ranking is based on the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders within the educational system, including faculty members, students, and researchers, who have played diverse roles in supporting research and publishing in esteemed international journals. This ranking further underscores the excellence of research outputs in the university's key disciplines, where notable advancements have been achieved.

The university has prioritised enhancing research outputs by providing essential resources for scientific research, fostering excellence and leadership. These resources encompass infrastructure, a rich pool of researchers with diverse specialisations, and access to various funding sources, benefiting researchers, students, and faculty members alike.