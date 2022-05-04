UAE - The Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has offered 100 scholarships to outstanding students from the UAE and abroad, including the best high school students.

The provision of scholarships is in line with the quantitative and qualitative expansion that the university is witnessing in the vital academic disciplines and the number of students joining it.

It is also in response to the wishes of students who are eager to participate in the scientific programs of MBZUH and looks forward to studying the humanities, which have become an indispensable necessity at present, as a beacon of science and knowledge and a source of radiation for human civilization in general.

The university also announced the opening of registration for students in all disciplines, allowed students to enrol in their accredited academic programs through its website and provided an incentive financial reward to its students based on their cumulative academic averages.

Dr Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, president of the MBZUH, explained that the awarding of scholarships to outstanding students comes in the context of the university's zeal to support and motivate students to achieve scientific excellence and academic excellence.

The official noted that the allocation of scientific expertise would be subject to competition requirements set by the university to attract highly qualified people in and outside the country.

"Mohamed bin Zayed University of the Humanities is on the verge of a new phase of strengthening its academic mission and moving to an advanced stage of expansion and proliferation by attracting more students to join its civilized and human race by offering the opportunity for the largest number of students to participate in its scientific and academic courses and its main specializations in the fields of Islamic studies, Arabic language, philosophy, tolerance and the humanities," said Al Dhaheri.

"These programs represent a strong motivation for students to pursue human studies, which are no less important today than studying other natural sciences."

He pointed out that the MBZUH took this step based on field studies that showed that many students wanted to enrol and graduate from university programs. He pointed out that, in the future, these students would carry the university message to their communities in their countries in a civilized and humane way. The students would also achieve MBZUH's vision to spread the virtues of tolerance, love and respect for human rights and to uphold the values ​​of moderation, moderation and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world.

