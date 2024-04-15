All private schools in Dubai have been ordered to conduct remote learning for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, due to unstable weather conditions. Government entities have also been directed to allow employees to work from home.

Dubai's Crown Prince made the announcement on X after the Emirates School Education Foundation's announcement came, directing all public schools in UAE to operate remotely.

Public schools across the UAE will be conducting mandatory remote learning on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Private sector companies in areas most impacted by the fluctuating weather across UAE have been asked to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations.

Earlier, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.