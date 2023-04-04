ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Sky News Arabia Academy (SNAA) signed a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer the College of Arts and Sciences students comprehensive knowledge, understanding, and skills to excel in the field of mass communication.

The main aim of the MoU is to train future media professionals in the fields of TV, Radio, digital, and creative media production and enhance their communication skills in Abu Dhabi and the region.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU; Dr. Sreethi Nair, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at ADU; and Nart Bouran of Sky News Arabia Academy, in the presence of top officials from both entities.

In line with ADU’s commitment to providing its students and faculty members with a well-rounded academic experience, the University will promote SNAA's high-quality training and certification programmes among its students and faculty. In addition, ADU faculty members will provide advisory and consultancy services to the Academy’s students.

In cooperation with SNAA, ADU will enhance its course offerings in the field of mass communication by incorporating the unique Academy Modules into the University courses to advance students' knowledge and skillset. Moreover, SNAA will provide internship opportunities and enable industry exposure to ADU College of Arts and Sciences students by inviting expert speakers to host panel discussions at the University as well as organise field trips to its facilities. The Academy will also offer short-term training courses in media-related fields to ADU students and faculty members.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, “We are delighted to cooperate with a prestigious partner such as Sky News Arabia Academy. At ADU, we continuously work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare our students for the ever-changing demands of the job market. Through this partnership, we are committed to offering our students a diverse range of opportunities that enrich their academic journey and provide invaluable practical experiences and knowledge in the field of mass communication.”

Nart Bouran, CEO of Sky News Arabia and International Media Investments, said, “When we launched Sky News Arabia Academy, we did so to enable talented individuals and skilled professionals to hone their abilities in the fields of communications, presentation, broadcasting, and digital journalism, to keep pace with modern-day developments in the fields of technology and communication. We first began working on internship initiatives with Abu Dhabi University more than a decade ago, and today, we are proud to join hands with Abu Dhabi University once again in a programme that we are certain will provide great opportunities to students and young talents. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Sky News Arabia Academy aims to empower the next generation of journalists, digital experts, documentary makers, and media professionals. The Academy has over 30 courses in four main categories: Digital Media, Technology Operations, Television Production, and Radio Production.

The College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) at ADU provides undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the media and education fields. CAS offers college-requirement courses for undergraduate students in the areas of English, science, mathematics, and statistics. Additionally, the mass communication department at the College of Arts and Sciences at ADU comprises ten highly qualified faculty members specialised in film, TV, advertising, and public relations with more than six hundred undergraduate students.

For more information about ADU's programmes, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder