RIYADH — David Henry, CEO of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Non-profit City, announced that three schools will be established in the city before the opening of the city by the end of 2025.



He said this while attending a session titled “A Comprehensive Urban Session” at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh. “The Misk Foundation will focus on establishing world-class Misk schools because education is the backbone of any country in the world, considering that the next revolution is the cognitive revolution in these cognitive smart cities,” he said.



Henry stressed that the Crown Prince directed that the city be smart, based on artificial intelligence. “All of the institution’s employees, numbering about 2,000, will move to the city, and more than 4,000 male and female students will be enrolled, and a community of school students and their families will be formed in the city.”



He highlighted the role of the Misk Foundation’s programs in educating children and youth and developing their culture, highlighting entrepreneurship, training, and arts programs, in addition to establishing culinary schools in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture to teach culinary arts. “Educating young people in all cultural fields is very important, and we provide education at the highest levels with giving admission to students from five years of age.”



Henry stated that transportation within the city will be via buses and bicycles in a smooth manner without the need for a private vehicle, as a person can make his trip within 15 minutes. “The metro project will also connect the city with Qiddiya, and the urban area will be connected to neighboring areas via buses. Our priority is that all projects will have branches in the city, and a lot of business will move from Riyadh to the city,” he said.



He pointed to the establishment of sports fields, playgrounds, and a number of programs to embrace youth and provide the appropriate environment for international visitors and global companies. Henry stated that the Crown Prince's wife, Princess Sarah bint Mashhour, will be responsible for a project using technology for children.

