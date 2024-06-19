UAE - The English College, Dubai, broke ground for a new building that will include the addition of classrooms, specialist learning areas, and a new three-storey ‘Steam’ centre that will house more music and art rooms, robotics, design technology, textile and graphics suites, and computing and media facilities.

The groundbreaking event was part of a ceremony, titled ‘New Beginnings’, that marked the school’s rich history spanning over three decades, and where it also introduced the new principal, Emily Hopkinson.

The English College, now part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), welcomed Sheikh Rashid bin Butti bin Maktoum Al Maktoum the son of Sheikh Butti Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, the founder of the school, previous leadership members, alumni, ISP team members, and school staff, parents and students.

Outgoing Principal, Mark Ford, said: “This event commemorates over three decades of excellence in education that The English College has provided to families in the UAE, but it also looks at the future with the groundbreaking for our new building.

“Today is a celebration, but also a poignant day for me, as I hand over the reins as we introduce the new Principal, Emily Hopkinson.”

Hopkinson said: “I’m thrilled to be leading the school into its new phase of growth. Joining ISP at this juncture of the school’s journey means we have exciting plans designed to ensure our pupils receive unparalleled educational opportunities and innovations.”

As part of the event, the school’s choir sang the school song, historic milestones of the school were shared through pictures and videos, and those in attendance heard from key leadership members, before engaging in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Bharat Mansukhani, Divisional CEO for ISP – Middle East, one of the speakers, said: “This ‘New Beginnings’ event represents a milestone for The English College, but it also highlights the commitment that ISP makes to continuously supporting our schools in getting better.

“In alignment with Dubai's 2030 Vision, we are dedicated to preparing students for the future through innovative learning environments and technology integration.

“Our new facilities will empower students to develop skills essential for the future, positioning them as leaders and innovators in their fields.

“We are confident that under Emily’s leadership, The English College will only strengthen its ability to provide excellence in education to our students and continue to put learning first.”

The English College, Dubai, was established in 1992 and recently joined ISP, a growing global group of international schools, with over 80 schools in 22 countries.

Located in the heart of Dubai, The English College said it stands by its strong heritage, traditions and values, while constantly looking forward, seeking to innovate and improve at every age and stage for every child.

High-quality teaching and learning and the very best pastoral care and extra-curricular provision lie at the heart of The English College, it said.

