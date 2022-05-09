Riyadh - Minister of Education Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh on Sunday morning opened the work of the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, organized by the Ministry of Education and lasts until 11, May 2022 with the participation of ministers, education experts and more than 260 international and local universities and educational bodies from 23 countries around the world.

The conference is one of the objectives aim to contribute to the strengthening the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and ensuring its role as a key factor in civilization, science and human progress, as well as reviewing available opportunities to develop education in the Kingdom and take opportunities by sharing new experiences, and trends in the fields of education based on the international best practices.

During his inaugural speech, Dr. Al Al-Sheikh highly expressed his gratefulness to the wise leadership, for the dignified care, good guidance and generous support for the education sector, wishing all of them the best of luck, and to achieve the set goals, which reflect the wise leadership's desire to establish the partnership and mutual responsibility with the world as well as to take advantage of the high value of relations and international communication and share educational experiences, for the benefit of human beings.

The Minister of Education said: "The International Conference and Exhibition for Education reverts to its message once again, affirming the Kingdom's role and interest in improving the outcomes of education, so that its impact on the development of human capital would reflect, which is a long-term urban project, directly contributes to economic, social and cultural development."

He expressed confidence that the conference presents a broad gateway to opportunities, creative ideas and inspiring outcomes, forward-looking and enhanced visions and models, to employ technologies through digital transformations, contemporary developments in education, in order to provide investments and financing alternatives to provide diverse educational/learning models, based on differentiation to achieve the outstanding quality of educational outcomes.

He added that one of the most important objectives of the conference is to develop human capital in accordance with the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program, launched by HRH the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz as one of the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 programs to turn the dream and hope into reality and developing the capabilities of everyone in this country, to be a global competitor, a solid building block in social and economic construction, and to keep abreast of modern technical and professional variables, with lifelong training and learning.

The Minister of Education made it clear that the conference and its international exhibition open broad windows for aimed opportunities of development and creativity as well as assisting in the provision of innovative solutions and non-traditional alternatives to meet the challenges and come up with recommendations that have an added value to education. That is by the participation of education ministers and experts from 23 countries in eleven scientific sessions, more than 130 workshops and more than 260 international and local bodies in the international exhibition, which means opening wide windows of opportunity to address challenges and come up with value-added recommendations for education.

The Minister of Education concluded by emphasizing the positive aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rapid transformation that has enabled the Kingdom to develop all operating systems related to education, especially, the digital transformation plans that outstripped the planners' capacity and changed the orientation of education. It promotes society's whole culture towards e-learning. He thanked the teachers and all those who have contributed to the transformation and continuation of education during the pandemic.

