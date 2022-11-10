Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Tourism Development Fund (TDF) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Project Management Institute in Saudi Arabia to develop educational programmes and training courses for the Fund’s employees, clients, and contracting investors.

The agreement aims to help upskill talents and nurture capabilities in the management of tourism projects, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The agreement was signed at the TDF headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of its CEO Qusai Abdullah Al Fakhri and the President of Project Management Institute (KSA) Badr Burshaid.

The agreement outlines several shared missions, in which both parties will work together to define an action plan and a cooperation mechanism to share knowledge and expertise related to the best practices, tools and regulations of project management.

As per the deal, both parties will cooperate in organizing workshops and training courses to develop and improve performance, as well as achieve tangible results on the ground.

On the strategic deal, Al Fakhri said: "The Fund is committed through this agreement to supporting and empowering its employees, clients and contracting investors, as well as developing capabilities to manage tourism projects according to the best international practices."

"This in turn allows human talents to offer disruptive solutions to challenges, turning them into opportunities and achievements. The agreement is vital to fulfilling the Fund’s objectives to develop and prepare human resources for the promising future of the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia, enhancing its competitiveness in line with the tourism sector’s growth goals," he stated.

Burshaid pointed out that the agreement with TDF was part of a series of pacts with several sectors and organizations, confirming the Institute’s commitment to providing training courses that are aligned with its vision to be the leading institution in the field of project management in the Kingdom.

"Our aim is to promote and enrich leadership skills: we are committed to equipping individuals with the necessary capabilities to offer value to stakeholders through the successful execution of projects," stated the official.

"The training and development process is based on our innovative project management methodology. The Institute highly values the excellent performance of its trainees and is committed to providing a professional community of project managers, as part of the Kingdom’s development and implementation of Saudi Vision 2030," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).