Riyadh: The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) has announced the commencement of registration for the online training program called the Future Intelligence Programmer Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The program's first phase aims to train 5,000 male and female students, with a broader objective of training 30,000 students in the intermediate and secondary grades on AI technology principles.



Scheduled to commence on September 3rd, the program's first phase will run for ten days.



Registration for the program starts today and will continue until August 21st. The program encompasses an introduction to AI, as well as instruction in smart car programming, machine learning, computer vision, and other relevant subjects that enhance students' understanding of AI technology.



Upon completion of the program, participants will receive certificates from SDAIA and the Ministry of Education as recognition of their accomplishments. Those interested in registering for the program can visit the SDAIA website through the following link:



https://sdaia.gov.sa/ar/Sectors/academy/Pages/student.aspx.