RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry developed a project allowing the private sector to mainly operate and manage schools, Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Muhammad Al-Sudairi disclosed.



Dr. Al-Sudairi revealed this while speaking about the educational services during participating at the Northern Border Investment Forum 2023.



He said that the project applied to 1,300 schools, which the private sector will fully manage and operate over a period of 20 years.



The Ministry of Education provides its services within a high-quality manner with the participation and interaction of the private sector, as it is considered as a main partner in providing the educational process, Dr. Al-Sudairi added.



Dr. Al-Sudairi said, “The creation of various industries and industrial diversity distinguishes Saudi Arabia in all its parts.”

