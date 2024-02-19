OTTAWA — Saudi Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, along with an education delegation, embarked on a visit to Canada from Feb. 12 to 13, engaging with education leaders, officials, and investors.



The visit is aimed at exploring educational investment opportunities to attract to the Kingdom, enhancing scientific and research collaboration, and adopting the best international educational practices.



The delegation's agenda included meetings with prestigious institutions such as the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in Ottawa, focusing on cooperation in medical training and accreditation of Saudi medical programs.



They also explored the Heritage Academy's approach to special education, discussing partnership possibilities for students with learning difficulties in Saudi Arabia.



Further discussions on collaborative efforts in research, innovation, and academic exchanges took place at the University of Ottawa, where the delegation also reviewed investment prospects in the Saudi education sector.



A visit to the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute's Stem Cell Research Center highlighted cutting-edge stem cell therapies and technologies.



In Toronto, the delegation met with Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development and the University of Toronto's leadership to discuss faculty and student exchange opportunities.



Visits to the Eric Jackman Institute for Child Study and the Digital Media Zone at Toronto Metropolitan University emphasized practical educational applications and support for student entrepreneurship, respectively.

