RIYADH — Education Minister Yousef Al-Benyan met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Kravtsov in Riyadh to enhance cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia in the education field and to discuss educational opportunities in both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their experiences in the fields of training, early childhood education, e-learning, and remote learning, in addition to methodologies for teaching talented students, developing curricula and including values in educational practices.

The Saudi and Russian education ministers also discussed cooperation in supporting the Human Capability Development Program, as one of the pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to develop the skills of Saudis, increase the level of their knowledge and competence, and prepare them for the future labor market.

Exchange scholarships and opportunities for Saudi students to study in Russia were also touched upon during the meeting.

