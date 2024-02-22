Students and alumni from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) highlighted their talents and technical specialisations to more than 40 potential employers at the third Internships and Opportunities Fair held this week at the Masdar City campus.

More than 100 master’s and Ph.D. students will undertake a summer internship as part of their degree in computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), or natural language processing (NLP), while final year students had the opportunity to speak directly to companies about current and upcoming vacancies to pursue their career in artificial intelligence (AI) and contribute to the growing UAE tech ecosystem.

This annual event is the most important on the Careers Services and Internships calendar as it gives students exclusive access to prominent local public and private employers as well as large multinationals.

“Our graduates have a high level of technical expertise in AI disciplines and are among the most sought-after candidates in the jobs market today,” MBZUAI’s Acting Provost, Professor Timothy Baldwin, said.

“The Internship and Career Opportunities Fair is a key moment which gives students a chance to connect in-person and network with diverse organisations and startups from sectors such as health, telecommunications, finance, energy, aviation, and consulting on a range of short and long-term opportunities.

“Many leading UAE-based organisations are offering rewarding positions supporting new and exciting projects across a broad range of sectors to support the UAE’s innovation revolution. Providing a pipeline of AI talent that will drive this impact is core to the university’s role as it supports the creation of AI-based solutions to real-world problems.”

During the event, students and alumni had the opportunity to participate in speed interviews, which enabled students and employers to learn as much as possible about each other in a five-minute period. There was also one-on-one interview and presentation skills coaching available.

The number of students at MBZUAI increased to 272 in 2023, representing more than 40 nationalities, with the number expected to grow with the additions of two new disciplines – computer science and robotics – in the fall intake this year.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence maintains a top 20 position globally in AI, CV, ML, and NLP, according to the latest CSRankings.