UAE - Ladybird Nursery, one of Dubai’s leading British nurseries, has announced the launch of its latest campus in Al Barsha 3, which has been designed by award-winning architect Godwin Austen Johnson, and is set to open in August in time for the launch of 2022-23 academic year.

Designed under the theme of sustainability, the new 64,000-sq-ft Dubai campus which is located in close proximity to Saudi German Hospital, encapsulates sustainable best practice teaching methodologies woven into the infrastructure of Ladybird Nursery Al Barsha.

Ladybird Nursery was first established in Jumeirah in 1996, followed by another one in Jumeirah Village Circle in 2016. The Al Barsha unit, which boasts large spaces, marks the third campus in the city, and is set to become the world’s largest standalone nursery with a Leed Gold certification from the US Green Building Council.

Embedding sustainability within the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Ladybird Al Barsha will offer students aged six months to four years a series of environmentally friendly learning opportunities woven into the new campus’ facilities, which spans 15 classrooms up to FS1.

It will be headed up by Louisa McCormack as Principal, who joins after a five-year tenure at Ladybird JVC.

Monica Valrani, Montessori Directress and CEO of Ladybird Nursery, said: "We are delighted to grow our family in the UAE and very excited to welcome children and parents to our new Al Barsha campus from the 2022 – 2023 academic year."

"Al Barsha is a diverse community consisting of families from various backgrounds and we look forward to supporting the development of every child within the community," stated Valrani.

The campus will include a language room, offering both Arabic and French language subjects that will support students’ speech development. Other amenities include an indoor soft play area; a skills area, an indoor reading garden, and a sandpit play area.

It will consist of a sensory and organic garden where children will explore the impact of environmental conservation through planting seeds and learning about the life cycle of plants.

The Splash Pad, which offers enriching water play activities, will teach children about the benefits of water conservation within the mini-water park, she stated.

"Children will develop their motor skills as they ride their cycles down the customised cycle track on campus or dance to their favourite songs and nursery rhymes in the indoor music room. The little explorers can connect with nature and explore their creative imaginations at the Mud Kitchen through sensory play," she added.

