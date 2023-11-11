The UAE is increasingly becoming a destination for Indian students pursuing higher education offering a diverse range of career opportunities.

Apart from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus that is making nascent inroads into the country, other higher education Indian institutions have already made their presence here. They include BITS Pilani-Dubai, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Amity University-Dubai and SP Jain School of Global Management - Dubai.

These not only enhance the academic landscape but also enhance the cultural ties between the two nations.

Framework and policies in general and higher education including national qualifications frameworks to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications have been high on the agenda on both sides.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about the prestigious higher education institutions in India that are coming to the UAE in the foreseeable future.

