The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the term-II board exams for grade 10 and 12 will commence from April 26.

The CBSE board exams for 2022 are being conducted over two terms for the 2021-22 academic session.

Term 1 exams were held in November-December , while the term-2 exams will start April 26 for both grades.

While releasing the date sheets for term-2 exams on Friday, the Board stated that it had given a considerable gap between the two exams, bearing in mind that schools were closed due to the pandemic (in India).

The Board said, “As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes.”

It also said that other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

The statement further said, “These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date.”

