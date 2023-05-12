The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared Class 12 results. This year, 87.33 per cent of students have passed the board exam.

Students can check their results on DigiLocker or the on the website - results.cbse.nic.in. This year, the authority will not announce the names of the board exam toppers for both Class 10 and 12.

Girls have outshines boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 pass percentage. CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

Earlier, the authority took to Twitter to clarify that a notice doing the rounds on social media was fake.

