Bahrain - The BMMI Group has partnered with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) to sponsor two Bahraini nursing undergraduate students with full scholarships.

This initiative started during the Covid-19 pandemic in line with BMMI’s efforts to nurture the local workforce, as well as recognise the significant role of nurses as healthcare practitioners at the forefront of patient care.

The focus on education and research are also in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, with higher education playing a vital role in the kingdom’s future and global economy.

Undergraduate programme

RCSI Bahrain’s nursing undergraduate programme sees an average of 120 graduates per year and offers education on par with international standards, as well as clinical experience from the early stages of the programme. BMMI covers two full scholarships for Bahraini students enrolled in the full-time, four-year nursing undergraduate programme.

The scholarship was granted on merit, meeting the University entry and admissions requirements, as well as eligibility criteria outlined by BMMI. The students are able to benefit from the scholarship for the duration of the four-year programme, subject to maintaining a yearly score equivalent to honours for each academic year.

Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Bahrain, commented: “We have been able to collaborate with BMMI based on our joint goal of advancing healthcare in Bahrain and supporting local talents. Such partnership is most significant for the sponsorship recipients, whose career path has been transformed into a ‘dream come true’. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to BMMI’s Board of Directors for choosing RCSI Bahrain.”

“On behalf of BMMI’s Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude for the opportunity to sponsor two Bahraini undergraduate students with full scholarships at RCSI,” said Abdullah Buhindi, BMMI’s Chairman.

Community involvement

“Community involvement has always been a cornerstone of BMMI’s commitment to make a difference, and we are always eager to support Bahraini youth and the wellbeing of the population. These scholarships help us contribute towards Bahraini talent, as well as the important role nurses play when it comes to the community’s health. We wish the students the best of luck in their degree and look forward to continuing to track their success.”

