Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and the Qatar Scientific Club (QSC) have announced the 2nd edition of the ‘Future Engineer’ Programme, with Al Jazeera Media Institute participating as a media partner.

The programme aims to familiarise students with various engineering disciplines to guide them through the process of choosing their own.

This is by offering various workshops on different engineering disciplines with an explanation to their importance and advantages.

The programme allows students to gain insight into the engineering disciplines of all fields practically and interactively and it contributes to their decision-making process when it comes to choosing their engineering field. In addition to encouraging students to explore the different engineering fields, in line with the market requirements.

There are two stages for the programme. The first stage is where the students are introduced to the mechanisms of working in laboratories and the departments of Ashghal over five days.

On the first day of its first stage, the programme will address an overview of Ashghal and its role in infrastructure development and familiarize the participants with the importance of project management and planning, including the objectives and scope identification.

On the second day, the participants will take part in a discussion session on risk management and its importance in project management and project implementation plans which includes team management and progress monitoring, with an hour of brainstorming for participants to identify and address significant problems facing Ashghal.

On day three, participants will make a field visit to a site to learn how to apply project management principles in working life, and then debrief information and results on site visits and discuss how to adopt project management principles in different projects and contexts. On day four, the Engineering Services Department will familiarise participants with the contractual procedures from pre-contract to post-contract management. In the second stage of the programme, participants will be introduced to the laboratories of QSC over four days and in each of the QSC laboratories and workshops.

Manager of the Public Relations, and Communications Department at Ashghal, Abdulla Saad Al Saad said: “The ‘Future Engineer’ programme reflects the social responsibility of Ashghal, through which we will be able to provide our knowledge and expertise to our students through its different aspects and introduce them to different engineering disciplines in Ashghal.”

QSC Deputy Executive Director, Eng. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, said: “We are fully ready to welcome participants to implement their practical projects in QSC laboratories, that were designed for the implementation of modern technological projects, to match the aspirations of the young people and enables them to simulate the reality of work when they graduate and work in engineering fields.”

Head of the Training and Organizational Development Section at Ashghal, Shaikha Ahmed Basahel said: “Ashghal is keen to encourage the students to choose engineering as a major, and this is reflected through the ‘Future Engineer’ programme that will be held in cooperation with QSC in July.” Eman Al Obaidie, Manager of the Public Relations and Communications Department at QSC, said: “The programme plays a leading role in shaping the future of the young generation and in acquiring professional practical skills through field experience within Ashghal, and through practical projects to be implemented by participants in QSC laboratories and workshops.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).