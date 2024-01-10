ABU DHABI - In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) ongoing efforts to provide students with a world-class academic experience, the University’s College of Health Sciences signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) School of Health Sciences, a leading Malaysian research university, to further enhance research, educational programs, and training in the field of health science.

The MoU aims to foster mutual understanding and cooperation by facilitating students, staff, and faculty exchanges while promoting high-quality teaching and learning through knowledge and experience transfer.

The agreement will see both entities collaborating through expanding opportunities for joint research and publications and establishing joint academic and research programs. Additionally, ADU and USM will organize joint workshops, training programs, and facilitate the exchange of publications, to equip students with valuable skills and enhance their employability prospects.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “We are honored to collaborate with a prestigious institution such as USM. At ADU, we continuously work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare our students for the ever-evolving job market.

Through this MoU, we are committed to providing our students and faculty with various innovative opportunities in the field of health science, enabling them to enhance their skills and excel in their future careers. Together, we are poised to achieve significant milestones in research and academic excellence.”

Professor Dato’ Seri IR. Dr. Abdul Rahman, Vice Chancellor of USM, said, “Collaborating with ADU, an institution known for its global academic excellence, aligns seamlessly with our goal to enrich the learning experience for students.

Emphasising diversity and inclusion, this collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to the expansion of our research horizons and the professional development of our students and faculty. We are confident that together, we will achieve noteworthy accomplishments in the realms of research and academic growth.”

ADU’s College of Health Sciences was established in 2018 and aims to exemplify and build on the University’s mission to be a leading and innovative academic and research institute in the UAE and the region. The College is set to meet the ever-increasing demand for qualified medical professionals within the UAE, resulting from the Emirates’ drive to become a regional hub for medical research.

As Malaysia's leading research university, USM holds a prominent position, ranked 143 in the QS Global World University Rankings 2023. The esteemed 50-year-old School of Communication at USM is recognised as a trailblazer in media and communication studies in Asia.