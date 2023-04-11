ABU DHABI - In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) continuous efforts to provide cutting-edge technology and education, ADU announces ChatGPT guidelines to assist students and faculty while using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool developed by OpenAI.

The announcement comes as part of the University’s commitment to advancing students learning experience and enhancing the teaching methods, as well as their research capabilities using innovative AI technology.

ChatGPT is a large language model that can be used for a wide range of tasks, such as answering questions, providing information, generating text, and engaging in conversation on various topics. It is an example of a conversational AI model that leverages natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning techniques to understand and respond to human inputs in a chat-like format.

The ADU guidelines presented to both students and faculty members emphasise the responsible and ethical use of ChatGPT, in line with the university's policies and procedures. The instructions guide students to understand that the generated content may not be accurate and should be revised accordingly, not to plagiarise texts, and more instructions to ensure the proper use of the application. This technology provides an opportunity for students to explore new tools and methods that can leverage their research skills.

In addition, faculty members can benefit from ChatGPT by including AI technology in their courses to improve their teaching methods and enhance students’ learning and success. ADU will also provide necessary training sessions to develop the faculty members’ AI skills.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Abu Dhabi University Chancellor, said, “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we aim to provide our students and faculty members with world-class innovative technologies to enhance their educational experience. By introducing ChatGPT guidelines, we seek to educate our community members on how to use this tool proactively and securely while also ensuring that it is used in a manner that respects the dignity and values of all individuals. As we recognise the evolving landscape of technology and its impact on society, it is important that we prioritise ethical considerations and promote the responsible use of AI. At ADU, we provide evolved programmes focused on research and innovation to empower our students to grow and achieve their goals.”

Earlier this year, ADU began training GPT-4 on its data and services which are currently being integrated into the University’s systems. The integration of this technology supports students, faculty, and staff by providing enhanced and efficient services while setting a new standard for education technology.

