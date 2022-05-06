Dubai-based Gleac, an upskilling platform, has tied up with Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited to roll out its disruptive app on Jio Phone, Reliance Jio Fiber set-top box and JioBook by end of this month, said Sallyann Della Casa, who is one of the 4 per cent of women globally who has a patent-pending method and algorithm (for measuring soft skills) as a sole inventor.

“While our core market continues to be younger job seekers and leaders looking to emerge, we are about to launch a disruptive ‘Restart programme’ for non-digital natives to signal their human soft skills for emerging jobs who tend to be pre-millennials and those approaching 50 and over who are in career pivots. We hope to create a sandbox and make this open to job boards, the learning experience platform (LXP) and learning management system (LMS) providers and any watering holes where human talent gathers,” said Casa, who is on the mission to tap into huge pool of talent in the Menap and India.

“Many do not realise this but In 2018, the number of people older than 64 years of age surpassed the number of children under 5 years of age. This was the first time in history this was the case. This marks a historic demographic change. Also what many do not know is that in metaverse as an example, jobs require non-technical skills and a lot of human soft skills which this demographic has in spades yet they do not know it nor are the gate-keepers of this emerging technology. About 10 per cent of the world’s population is in this age group and it will increase to 16 per cent over the next few decades,” she added.

Gleac was chosen to showcase at Expo 2020 and powered the Future is Human Pavillion on Dubai Cares. Casa — a former Careem executive — shared that her startup’s ‘Skills of the Future’ was listed in the top seven attractions of Expo.

“The millions of data sets we collected gave us the largest data set out there of human skills application in the workplace for current and emerging jobs. Our data science team is about to bite into what this means for the future of work and build predictive models that can power governments wanting to make decisions about their population and what sectors to focus on as a national agenda that is evidence-based and dynamic as people grow and change. We have been invited to Davos this year during World Economic Forum and will be showcasing this in some way.”

“Skills for job readiness are a must for the Indian population especially in the evolving job landscape with Web3, metaverse etc. We believe Gleac will supplement this space having powered the Skills of the Future pavillion at Expo2020 Dubai. The Gleac experience will offer an opportunity for our users to benchmark their job readiness and improve their skills by accessing industry experts from across the world to mentor them as they upskill. We have seen a lot of traction with users in this space with some of our other edutech app hitting millions of downloads. We look forward to a very fruitful partnership where we truly can make a difference to afford a better future to our users,” said R V Balasubramaniam Iyer, vice-president, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Apart from Jio deal, Gleac has integrated in the job portal platform Monster with its 60 million user database to allow Covid affected job seekers to get to the top of job search by showcasing their human soft skills.

“In the MENAP region we plan on launching RESTART with partners in which we plan to tackle up to two per cent of pre-millennials signalling human skills such as critical thinking, creative thinking, entrepreneurial mindset etc, expand our footprint with B2B customers. We are also launching the first NFT for the utility of time in the region with our 500+ global industry experts that power our soft skills feedback loop in our product,” said Casa.

