Dubai-based interiors firm DEPA has confirmed two projects worth a combined total of AED 315 million ($85.8 million) in Jeddah, Dubai, and separately in Germany through its German-based key business unit Vedder.

In the first announcement to Nasdaq today (Sunday), the company confirmed it had secured to superyacht interior projects worth AED 165 million through Vedder, which specialises in yacht interiors.

In a separate announcement, the company confirmed it had been awarded two projects through Depa Interiors, its Middle East unit - a hospitality project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, worth SAR 74 million, and a high-rise mixed-use project in Dubai worth AED 78 million.

No further details about any of the projects were disclosed.

In October 2020, the company confirmed $22 million exposure to the now dissolved construction firm Arabtec.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021