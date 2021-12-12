Saudi Arabia - Dar Al Arkan has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE-based Compass Project Consulting to establish an integrated real estate development consultancy in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf area, according to a press release on Sunday.

The Saudi company is expected to enhance regional project management consultancy, in addition to endorsing property acquisition, development, and supervision offerings.

Vice Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, Ziad El Chaar, said: “This will allow for Dar Al Arkan to power Compass with expert development insight and the opportunity to reach new heights.”

Dar Al Arkan will be offering development and procurement services, besides business development for the new partnership.

Chairman of Compass, Nawfal Khudairy, commented: “The partnership will allow both parties to work together across the region, end-to-end, bringing in high return on equity and attracting top line projects.”

Managing Director of Compass, Luke Somerville, meanwhile said: “With new services, sectors and coverage to be announced in the near future, together, we are building a true cohesive partnership with the aligned vision of enhancing built-environments and ultimately communities.”