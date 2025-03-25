Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian stood solid above the EGP 50 mark on Monday, hitting EGP 50.56 for purchasing and EGP 50.66 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 12:55 pm.

Likewise, the USD recorded EGP 50.56 for purchasing and EGP 50.66 for selling at Banque Misr at 12:12 pm.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD traded EGP 50.55 for buying and EGP 50.65 for selling.

