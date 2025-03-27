Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian registered EGP 50.5 for purchasing and EGP 50.6 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) on Wednesday at 1:03 pm.

Also, at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the USD traded at EGP 50.5 for buying and EGP 50.6 for selling.

Likewise, the exchange rate recorded EGP 50.5 for purchasing and EGP 50.6 for selling at Banque Misr at 1:10 pm.

