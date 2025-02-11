The US dollar exchange rates against the Egyptian pound remained almost unchanged on Monday, recording EGP 50.23 for purchasing and EGP 50.33 for selling at Banque Misr.

Meanwhile, the USD is now trading at EGP 50.24 for buying and EGP 50.34 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate registered EGP 50.23 for buying and EGP 50.33 for selling by 2:19 pm.

