Sterling fell on Friday after Britain's borrowing surged past official forecasts, further complicating the country's fiscal outlook, while the yen firmed after the Bank of Japan's decision to hold rates steady revealed divisions on the board.

The pound was the worst performer among G10 currencies, mirroring investors' concerns that Britain's finance minister Rachel Reeves may not be able to keep her budget under control.

The currency fell as much as 0.5% to $1.3484, heading for its biggest two-day drop since late July.

"Sterling is clearly on the backfoot. Despite a better reading from UK August retail sales data, poor UK government borrowing data have highlighted the difficulties Chancellor Reeves faces in delivering the UK budget in November," said Jane Foley, head FX strategist at Rabobank.

Data published early on Friday showed British retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 0.5% in August, helped by sunny weather, but sales growth in July was revised slightly down.

The borrowing figures - the highest for the first five months of a financial year since 2020 - pave the way for further tax increases.

Even before Friday's data, Reeves had been expected to announce new tax increases in her November 26 budget to stay on track to meet her fiscal rules and avoid fresh upheaval in financial markets.

BOJ DISSENT UNDERPINS YEN

In Asia, the BOJ board dissent came as a surprise, unsettling equity and bond investors and putting their focus back on how soon the BOJ will next raise interest rates.

"This was unexpected, and suggests that perhaps policy rate hikes may be coming sooner than anticipated," said David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific at Invesco in Singapore.

The central bank's next meeting on October 30 will now be a live meeting, and "the best chance for a rate hike for the rest of this year," he added.

In a volatile session after the BOJ decision, which saw the board maintain interest rates at 0.5%, the yen surged initially but later pulled back, leaving the dollar almost flat on the day at 147.98 yen.

After the decision, BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda told a press conference that the central bank would continue to raise rates if its economic and price forecasts prove correct.

In the meantime, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds a leadership race on October 4 to replace outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, with markets uncertain whether the outcome could impact the BOJ's policy path.

Across the broader currency market, traders are weighing the long-term economic impact on the dollar from the Trump administration's barrage of tariffs and a wider shake-up in policymaking.

The market is ramping up bets on further easing, with pricing of Fed funds futures implying an 89.8% probability of another 25 basis point cut at the central bank's October meeting, up from 87.4% a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Foreign demand for dollar-denominated fixed income assets remained healthy, with data from the Treasury Department showing overseas holdings of U.S. Treasuries rising to a record in July, surpassing previous highs for a third straight month, led by gains in holdings from Japan and Britain.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Sara Rossi Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Jacqueline Wong, Amanda Cooper, Kim Coghill and Gareth Jones)