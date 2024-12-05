The Egyptian pound has fallen to its lowest value against the USD since its devaluation in March.

At the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB), the EGP is now trading at 49.93 for buying and 50.03 for selling against the USD as of 12:20 pm.

Meanwhile, at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate stood at EGP 49.93 for buying and EGP 50.03 for selling by 12:10 pm.

Similarly, the USD rates at Banque Misr were EGP 49.93 for buying and EGP 50.03 for selling at 12:09 pm.

