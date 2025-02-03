Oil producer Saudi Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach have raised February's official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by between 1.6% and 7.1% from January due to rising oil prices and limited supply of LPG on the global market, traders said on Monday.

Aramco's February OSP for propane was increased by $10 to $635 a metric ton while butane's prices rose by $10 to $625 a ton , the traders said.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is used mainly as fuel for cars, heating and as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach increased its February OSP for propane by $15 to $565 a ton and for butane by $40 to $600 per ton , traders said.

Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

